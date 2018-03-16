Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware
NEWARK, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.
In a Wednesday release, the university touted "a significant gift to the future of UD Athletics" made by the alumnus and his wife, Dana, as the largest from a UD football alumnus in the NFL. The exact amount has not been disclosed.
Flacco invoked his four children and their future educations as an impetus for the donation.
“We are at a point in our lives where we are raising our kids and thinking about their education. It has allowed me to think about how important UD was for me in my development. I am thrilled to be a part of making the University even better for future generations,” said Flacco, Class of 2008.
The donation will support the $60 million Building Our Home initiative, focused on renovating Delaware Stadium and constructing a new athletic center for student-athletes.
“Joe Flacco embodies UD’s team spirit and our constant drive for excellence, which are qualities we seek to instill in every one of our students,” said UD President Dennis Assanis. “A strong UD community depends on a strong Athletics program with great facilities for our student-athletes and fans. Through this wonderful gift to the Delaware First campaign, Joe and Dana are helping us enhance every facet of student success.”
After transferring at the end of his sophomore year, Flacco played two seasons as quarterback for the Blue Hens.
