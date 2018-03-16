Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

Posted: Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM Updated:
(Photo: Delaware Athletics) (Photo: Delaware Athletics)

NEWARK, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.

In a Wednesday release, the university touted "a significant gift to the future of UD Athletics" made by the alumnus and his wife, Dana, as the largest from a UD football alumnus in the NFL. The exact amount has not been disclosed.

Flacco invoked his four children and their future educations as an impetus for the donation.

“We are at a point in our lives where we are raising our kids and thinking about their education. It has allowed me to think about how important UD was for me in my development.  I am thrilled to be a part of making the University even better for future generations,” said Flacco, Class of 2008.

The donation will support the $60 million Building Our Home initiative, focused on renovating Delaware Stadium and constructing a new athletic center for student-athletes.

 “Joe Flacco embodies UD’s team spirit and our constant drive for excellence, which are qualities we seek to instill in every one of our students,” said UD President Dennis Assanis. “A strong UD community depends on a strong Athletics program with great facilities for our student-athletes and fans. Through this wonderful gift to the Delaware First campaign, Joe and Dana are helping us enhance every facet of student success.”

After transferring at the end of his sophomore year, Flacco played two seasons as quarterback for the Blue Hens.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Charged With 6th DUI in Milford

    Woman Charged With 6th DUI in Milford

    Mar 15, 2018 7:03 PM2018-03-15 23:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:30:24 GMT
    A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on her sixth DUI offense while driving through Milford on Saturday.More
    A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on her sixth DUI offense while driving through Milford, Delaware on Saturday.More

  • Puppies Rescued From Laurel Drain Pipe Now up for Adoption

    Puppies Rescued From Laurel Drain Pipe Now Up for Adoption

    Mar 15, 2018 10:21 PM2018-03-16 02:21:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:35:42 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- After five puppies were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel, they're ready to find their forever homes. Last week, Animal Welfare Officer Rick DaFonte received a call from a concerned resident stating that there was a mother dog and hMore
    After five puppies were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel, Delaware, they're ready to find their forever homes. More

  • Delaware Psychiatrist Practices Despite Sexual Offenses

    Delaware Psychiatrist Practices Despite Sexual Offenses

    Mar 15, 2018 11:45 PM2018-03-16 03:45:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:36:26 GMT
    A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
    A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices