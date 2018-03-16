Virginia to Give New Ballot Instructions After Random Draw
Posted:
Mar 16, 2018 8:17 AM
Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia elections officials are set to give voters clearer instructions on how to fill out ballots properly after a disputed election was decided by drawing a candidate's name from a bowl.
The State Board of Elections is set to adopt new ballot requirements later this month.
State law already requires that local jurisdictions include some kind of instructions on ballots, but those instructions could vary.
A Republican won a House of Delegates race earlier this year after his name was pulled out of a bowl.
The race was tied after election officials allowed a disputed ballot to be counted for the GOP candidate. The voter filled in the bubble for both candidates but also drew a slash through the bubble for the Democrat.
Friday, March 16 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-16 13:15:53 GMT
(Photo credit: MGN)
(Photo credit: MGN)
State and military underwater recovery teams have concluded their operations off Ocean City, Maryland in response to a deadly small plane crash there earlier this month. They say one body was found and all of the parts of the plane recovered.More
State and military underwater recovery teams have concluded their operations off Ocean City, Maryland in response to a deadly small plane crash there earlier this month. They say one body was found and all of the parts of the plane recovered. More
Friday, March 16 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:35:42 GMT
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- After five puppies were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel, they're ready to find their forever homes. Last week, Animal Welfare Officer Rick DaFonte received a call from a concerned resident stating that there was a mother dog and hMore
After five puppies were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel, Delaware, they're ready to find their forever homes. More
Friday, March 16 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:36:26 GMT
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.
Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.