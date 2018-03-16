High School Graduation Rates Hit Record High for Delaware
Posted:
Mar 16, 2018 9:51 AM
Updated:
DOVER, Del. (AP)- The high school graduation rate in Delaware hit a record high in 2017 with nearly 8,800 of 10,200 class of 2017 students graduating.
The number of dropouts also increased.
A Delaware Department of Education report says nearly 86 percent of students graduated last year, an increase from 2016's 84.6 percent. The rates increased for black, Asian, Hispanic, low-income, multiracial, white and students with disabilities.
But they dropped for Native American students from 92 percent to 75.6 percent. Fewer English learner students also graduated, with the rate dropping from 71.8 percent to 68.2 percent.
Around 700 students dropped out last year, equally a 1.7 percent annual dropout rate slightly higher than 2016's 1.4 percent. A state release says the dropouts were mostly boys and 10th graders.
Friday, March 16 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-16 13:15:53 GMT
(Photo credit: MGN)
(Photo credit: MGN)
State and military underwater recovery teams have concluded their operations off Ocean City, Maryland in response to a deadly small plane crash there earlier this month. They say one body was found and all of the parts of the plane recovered.More
State and military underwater recovery teams have concluded their operations off Ocean City, Maryland in response to a deadly small plane crash there earlier this month. They say one body was found and all of the parts of the plane recovered. More
Wednesday, February 21 2018 3:45 PM EST2018-02-21 20:45:55 GMT
Prompted by alleged grade-fixing in Prince George's County Public Schools and perjury and theft allegations in the Baltimore area, a pair of bills in the General Assembly would establish investigative offices to oversee schools in Maryland.More
Prompted by alleged grade-fixing in Prince George's County Public Schools and perjury and theft allegations in the Baltimore area, a pair of bills in the General Assembly would establish investigative offices to oversee schools in Maryland. More
Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
Friday, March 16 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:36:26 GMT
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
Friday, March 16 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:36:26 GMT
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
Friday, March 16 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:35:42 GMT
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- After five puppies were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel, they're ready to find their forever homes. Last week, Animal Welfare Officer Rick DaFonte received a call from a concerned resident stating that there was a mother dog and hMore
After five puppies were rescued from a drain pipe in Laurel, Delaware, they're ready to find their forever homes. More