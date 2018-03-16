High School Graduation Rates Hit Record High for Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

High School Graduation Rates Hit Record High for Delaware

Posted: Mar 16, 2018 9:51 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The high school graduation rate in Delaware hit a record high in 2017 with nearly 8,800 of 10,200 class of 2017 students graduating.

The number of dropouts also increased.

A Delaware Department of Education report says nearly 86 percent of students graduated last year, an increase from 2016's 84.6 percent. The rates increased for black, Asian, Hispanic, low-income, multiracial, white and students with disabilities.

But they dropped for Native American students from 92 percent to 75.6 percent. Fewer English learner students also graduated, with the rate dropping from 71.8 percent to 68.2 percent.

Around 700 students dropped out last year, equally a 1.7 percent annual dropout rate slightly higher than 2016's 1.4 percent. A state release says the dropouts were mostly boys and 10th graders.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Delaware Psychiatrist Practices Despite Sexual Offenses

    Delaware Psychiatrist Practices Despite Sexual Offenses

    Mar 15, 2018 11:45 PM2018-03-16 03:45:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:36:26 GMT
    A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
    A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More

  • Woman Charged With 6th DUI in Milford

    Woman Charged With 6th DUI in Milford

    Mar 15, 2018 7:03 PM2018-03-15 23:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:30:24 GMT
    A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on her sixth DUI offense while driving through Milford on Saturday.More
    A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on her sixth DUI offense while driving through Milford, Delaware on Saturday.More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • High School Graduation Rates Hit Record High for Delaware

    High School Graduation Rates Hit Record High for Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 9:51 AM2018-03-16 13:51:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 9:57 AM EDT2018-03-16 13:57:05 GMT
    The high school graduation rate in Delaware hit a record high in 2017 with nearly 8,800 of 10,200 class of 2017 students graduating.More
    The high school graduation rate in Delaware hit a record high in 2017 with nearly 8,800 of 10,200 class of 2017 students graduating.More

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

    Mar 16, 2018 7:44 AM2018-03-16 11:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    (Photo: Delaware Athletics)(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
    A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More

  • Delaware Psychiatrist Practices Despite Sexual Offenses

    Delaware Psychiatrist Practices Despite Sexual Offenses

    Mar 15, 2018 11:45 PM2018-03-16 03:45:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:36:26 GMT
    A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
    A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices