Bill on Past Sexual Assault Evidence OK'd by Maryland Senate
Mar 16, 2018 12:52 PM
Maryland Legislative Hall (Photo: WBOC)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure to allow judges to admit evidence of similar sex offenses in some cases against a suspect accused of rape has been passed by the Maryland Senate.
Senators voted unanimously for the measure Friday. A similar bill is pending in the House.
Under the measure, prosecutors would be able to introduce evidence from past cases that are not directly related to the charges a person is facing in court. That's not allowed under current law, but the measure would create an exception if the victim is a child or the accused's defense is that the act was consensual.
Sen. James Brochin, the bill sponsor, says it will give victims a chance to have their say in court.
