Bill on Past Sexual Assault Evidence OK'd by Maryland Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure to allow judges to admit evidence of similar sex offenses in some cases against a suspect accused of rape has been passed by the Maryland Senate.



Senators voted unanimously for the measure Friday. A similar bill is pending in the House.



Under the measure, prosecutors would be able to introduce evidence from past cases that are not directly related to the charges a person is facing in court. That's not allowed under current law, but the measure would create an exception if the victim is a child or the accused's defense is that the act was consensual.



Sen. James Brochin, the bill sponsor, says it will give victims a chance to have their say in court.