Traffic Delays Expected During O.C. St. Patrick's Day Festivities

Posted: Mar 16, 2018 1:11 PM
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.

The tradition, which has become one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in Maryland, will take place on Saturday, March 17. The parade begins at noon at 57th Street and will march south on Coastal Highway to the 45th Street Shopping Center.

Police said that in order to offer an ample amount of space for the parade’s participating floats, bands and motorized units, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from 66th to 43rd streets. Northbound traffic will remain open, however, no left turns or U-turns will be allowed along the parade route from the northbound lane including 62nd Street.

Residents and visitors will see traffic delays on southbound Coastal Highway as early as 9:30 a.m. and should expect congestion until after 1 p.m. To avoid traffic delays, viewers and visitors are urged to arrive before 10:30 a.m. Police are recommending motorists entering the Town of Ocean City use Maryland Route 50, as traffic is not expected to be as heavy in the southern end of town.

In addition, heavy pedestrian traffic is also expected along the parade route and in surrounding areas. Pedestrians are encouraged to use crosswalks and cross with caution.

