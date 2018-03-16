Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

Posted: Mar 16, 2018
Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion; Photo Credit: DSPD

MILFORD, Del.– Authorities have arrested a Texas man in connection with a drug distribution investigation in Milford that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin from his car.

Delaware State Police said that last Friday morning, members of the Sussex Governor's Task Force responded to a home on Carlisle Lane in Milford, for an unrelated investigation.

As members of GTF were preparing to leave the location, a car with two men pulled up to a detective and asked about police presence.  Police said a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the car and a marijuana cigarette was seen in plain view by officers. As detectives asked the men to get out of the car, the driver placed the car into drive and drove off. 

Shortly after noon, the car was located abandoned and unsecured on McColley Street in Milford. A search warrant was obtained for the car, where police said they found 507 bags of heroin (approximately 3.549 grams), five bags of marijuana packaged for sale totaling 16.31 grams, two .40 caliber magazines containing a total of 24 rounds, and a single .22 caliber round.

Through further investigation, detectives identified the driver of the car as 25-year-old Carlos Feliciano-Concepcion of Houston, Texas. On Thursday, March 15,  the Sussex GTF continued follow up on locating Feliciano with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Sussex Drug Unit, and the Milford Police Department.

Police learned Feliciano was staying at a home in the unit block of Causey Avenue in Milford and driving a gold in color Chrysler 300.  While in the area, units observed Feliciano leaving the home driving a gold in color Chrysler 300.  The Delaware State Police Aviation Unit watched and monitored the car until a traffic stop was conducted and Feliciano was taken into custody. 

Police said that during a search of Feliciano, he was found to be in possession of five bags of heroin and over $500.00 in suspected drug proceeds.  A search of the car was conducted and yielded 7.90 grams of marijuana, a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun, three extended capacity magazines with a total of 59 rounds loaded in the magazines, a ledger, and one .22-caliber round.

Feliciano was taken to Troop 4 where he was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance in Tier 3, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 2, possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a police officer signal, and third-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $257,550 cash only bond.

