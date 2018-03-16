Judge Charged With Neglecting Work, Unprofessional Conduct

BALTIMORE (AP)- A Baltimore judge stands accused of neglecting years of paperwork and ordering a clerk to destroy old records.
But District Court Judge Devy Russell's attorney Steven Silverman denied the accusations. He says the state doesn't require deadlines for the work in question and that investigators failed to provide specific instances of unprofessional conduct.
Silverman also says Russell has the papers and is willing to provide them.
The Baltimore Sun reports investigators for the Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities say the 51-year-old Russell failed to keep up with paperwork between 2007 and 2015, neglecting to send off for processing and storage some 135 executed search warrants and related lists of inventories. Investigators say Russell ordered a clerk to destroy some paperwork that couldn't be matched up with other documentation.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died. The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last SeptemberMore
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners prepare to vote on their new city budget, one item up for consideration is increasing parking permit costs. The already-approved budget involves upping weekly permits from $60 to $80, three-day weeMore
(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.More
(Photo credit: MGN)
State and military underwater recovery teams have concluded their operations off Ocean City, Maryland in response to a deadly small plane crash there earlier this month. They say one body was found and all of the parts of the plane recovered.More
