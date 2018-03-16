Automatic Voter Registration Bill Clears Maryland Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Senate has passed a bill that would create automatic voter registration for people who are eligible and agree to be registered.



The Senate passed the measure 32-12 Friday. It now goes to the House.



The bill designates three state agencies to register a resident to vote or update a resident's voter registration record, unless the applicant declines to register or is determined not to be eligible.



For example, if an eligible Maryland voter renews a driver's license, the person would be informed they are being registered, unless they say no.



The agencies are the Motor Vehicle Administration, the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, local departments of social services and the Mobility Certification Office in the Maryland Transit Administration.



The measure would take effect July 1, 2019.