Automatic Voter Registration Bill Clears Maryland Senate
Posted:
Mar 16, 2018 2:44 PM
Updated:
(Photo: AP)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Senate has passed a bill that would create automatic voter registration for people who are eligible and agree to be registered.
The Senate passed the measure 32-12 Friday. It now goes to the House.
The bill designates three state agencies to register a resident to vote or update a resident's voter registration record, unless the applicant declines to register or is determined not to be eligible.
For example, if an eligible Maryland voter renews a driver's license, the person would be informed they are being registered, unless they say no.
The agencies are the Motor Vehicle Administration, the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, local departments of social services and the Mobility Certification Office in the Maryland Transit Administration.
Friday, March 16 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:27:16 GMT
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died. The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last SeptemberMore
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died. The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last SeptemberMore
Friday, March 16 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:07:00 GMT
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners prepare to vote on their new city budget, one item up for consideration is increasing parking permit costs. The already-approved budget involves upping weekly permits from $60 to $80, three-day weeMore
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners prepare to vote on their new city budget, one item up for consideration is increasing parking permit costs. The already-approved budget involves upping weekly permits from $60 to $80, three-day weeMore
Friday, March 16 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:44:31 GMT
(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
(Photo: Delaware Athletics)
A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
A popular internet meme asks if Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is indeed elite. Regardless of that answer, the University of Delaware says his latest donation definitely is.More
Friday, March 16 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 11:36:26 GMT
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
A Delaware psychiatrist who is barred from treating minors is still seeing patients, despite a state Department of Justice complaint saying he gave weapons to a patient and ingested the patient's stimulants.More
Friday, March 16 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:11:27 GMT
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
(Photo credit: occitymd.gov)
Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.More
Ocean City police are reminding the public to expect traffic delays this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Delmarva Irish-American Club hosts its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.More
Friday, March 16 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-16 13:15:53 GMT
(Photo credit: MGN)
(Photo credit: MGN)
State and military underwater recovery teams have concluded their operations off Ocean City, Maryland in response to a deadly small plane crash there earlier this month. They say one body was found and all of the parts of the plane recovered.More
State and military underwater recovery teams have concluded their operations off Ocean City, Maryland in response to a deadly small plane crash there earlier this month. They say one body was found and all of the parts of the plane recovered. More