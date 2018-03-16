Lewes Man Arrested in Domestic Shooting

LEWES, Del. -- Police arrested a Lewes man Thursday after officers said they officially charged him in connection to a domestic-related shooting in December.

According to the City of Lewes Police Department, Spencer Coffin, 31, was shot once in the upper body on December 1, 2017. However, investigations revealed the victim was trying to protect themself from Coffin after Coffin had been acting aggressively, police said.

Lewes Police arrested Coffin while he was being held at the Sussex Correctional Institute on unrelated charges. Coffin was charged with crimes against a vulnerable adult and menacing, among others.