CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

Posted: Mar 16, 2018 4:26 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

"As he did throughout his life, fighting for the rights of so many in this state, he fought lymphoma with courage and dignity until the very end," the post reads in part.

CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors President Chris Beagle says Elkins had been in hospice at Beebe for the past few days. He says since Elkins' death, the center has received calls from many elected officials including Delaware Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf and Senator Chris Coons. According to Beagle, Governor Carney called Elkins' widow, Murray Archibald, personally.

Beagle says he and others will continue to advocate for LGBT rights and inclusion, as Elkins did.

"It's not lost on us that those of us here now are going to work very hard," he tells WBOC. "We are grieving for sure and we will for a long time--but we know that we would not be doing his legacy justice if we don't continue to work hard and push the movement forward."

Elkins was CAMP Rehoboth's executive director for over 25 years. He's credited with helping establish Rehoboth as a welcoming city for everyone. Beagle says that too will continue as part of Elkins' legacy.

"Our vision has always been to be the heart of the community," he says. "While our hearts are broken, we understand the magnitude of the situation and in Steve's honor we will work hard together to continue to create a more positive Rehoboth."

Aside from working at CAMP Rehoboth, Beagle says Elkins served on the Board of Elections, conducted sensitivity training with police.

CAMP Rehoboth stayed open throughout the day Friday with grief counselors on hand for people to gather and remember Elkins. The center says arrangements will be forthcoming.

