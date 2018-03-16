Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of More Than 3,000 Bags of Heroin

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State Police said a traffic stop led to drug charges after they found 3,354 bags of heroin and marijuana hidden in a secret compartment underneath the front passengers seat of a car.

According to DSP, troopers pulled over Thomas J. Gordon, 30 of Dover, on Thursday after his car was traveling faster than the speed limit on State Route 1, south of Scarborough Road. DSP said troopers smelled marijuana from the car when they pulled him over, which is when the Kent County Drug Unit conducted the search and discovered the drugs. They also found three digital scales and a marijuana grinder.

DSP said they charged Gordon with possession of a controlled substance and with the intent to deliver, as well as speeding and a learners permit violation because he didn't have a valid driver's license, among other charges. Gordon was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $50,052.00 cash only bond.