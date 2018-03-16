76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

MARYLAND- Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims of child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.

The operation was coordinated by nine Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces and focused on people who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet, according to Maryland State Police.

According to police, planning for the operation began approximately four months ago and culminated in two days of investigative actions to include search warrant executions, undercover operations, and arrests in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina,Virginia, and West Virginia. A total of 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies participated in the operation.

Those arrested range in age from 17 to 72. Some of their occupations included postal worker, nonprofit

employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician, Maryland State Police said.