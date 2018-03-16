DNREC Issues Conciliation Order to Sunoco for Alleged Air Pollut - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DNREC Issues Conciliation Order to Sunoco for Alleged Air Pollution Violations

Posted: Mar 16, 2018 6:46 PM Updated:
SUNOCO

DOVER, Del.– The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a conciliation order by to Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, LP for alleged violations of Delaware’s regulations governing air pollution.

According to DNREC, the order calls for a cash penalty of $600,000 from Sunoco and an additional $150,000 for an environmental improvement project. The DNREC order also requires the decommissioning of an emergency flare at the company’s Claymont, Del. plant by March of  2019.

DNREC says an emergency flare at the Claymont facility, near Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, LP’s Marcus Hook facility in Pennsylvania, was modified without a permit to combust gas from other sources in a non-emergency capacity. DNREC also claims they found the company violated the department’s new source review requirements because of the increased emissions, resulting from the modified use of the flare, and violated reporting requirements by the company’s failing to notify DNREC of the modifications and emissions.

The DNREC order allows Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, LP to continue to use the flare to combust specific waste streams at specified emissions levels, in addition to emergency use. However, the flare must be decommissioned upon completion of construction of a new flare, to be located in Pennsylvania. 

Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, LP, consented to and has signed the DNREC Conciliation Order by Consent No. 2018-A-0019. The conciliation order can be found on the DNREC website at: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov/Info/Pages/SecOrders_Enforcement.aspx.

 

