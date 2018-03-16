Delaware Correction Department On Pace to Spend $30 Million on Overtime

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware's Department of Correction on Friday said it spent more than $15 million on overtime in the first six months of the current budget year, after spending more than $22 million in the previous one.

DoC has said overtime is used to help fill shifts at prisons amid staffing shortages. The issue of understaffing was highlighted in a report on an inmate uprising in 2017, an event that saw the death of Lt. Steven Floyd.

But Geoff Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said the current rate of spending means DoC will likely have spent more than $40 million on overtime in the current fiscal year.

Klopp said there are roughly 100 fewer correctional officers than there were the same time last year and incoming officers from cadet classes, like the ones graduating on Friday, are barely keeping up with the rate of attrition.