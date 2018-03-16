Maryland Senate Advances Amazon Headquarters Bill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senate Advances Amazon Headquarters Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - An incentive package of more than $5 billion to try to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland has moved closer to passage in the Senate.

The Senate gave the measure preliminary approval Friday. Senators could vote on the bill Monday night.

The measure includes a package of state income, property and sales tax credits. The state also is considering transportation enhancements. The measure would not take effect, if Amazon decides against putting the headquarters in the state.

Gov. Larry Hogan submitted the proposal to the General Assembly.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is one of 20 cities and regions that made Amazon's shortlist. Amazon's search for its second headquarters location has triggered an unprecedented competition among governments around North America. The company promises to create 50,000 jobs.

