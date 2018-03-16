Coach Butch Waller Honored with Street Dedication

SALISBURY, Md. - The all-time winningest public high school basketball coach in Maryland was honored with a street dedication on Friday.

Coach Butch Waller claimed 805 wins this season with the Wicomico High School boys basketball team. Now his accomplishments with Wi High can be remembered forever by driving on Butch Waller Way or by celebrating Butch Waller Day every March 16th.

Butch Waller Way located on the corner of Long and Glen Avenues in Salisbury.

Waller says the surprise announcement on Friday caught him off-guard.

"I must have done some things right to impress all these folks to come out here. Let alone name the street after me. So I'm very humbled, very humbled," Waller said.