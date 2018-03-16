Congressman Andy Harris Addresses National and Local Issues at Town Hall in Worcester County

BERLIN, Md.- Congressman Andy Harris paid a visit to Worcester County on Friday night for a town hall meeting at Stephen Decatur Middle School.

The question-answer session gave the Maryland state representative a chance to address constituents concerns. Everything from immigration to social security to gun control was discussed by neighbors. But so were local issues like offshore wind turbines coming to Ocean City.

"We can have renewable energy, let's put it out of sight of the people who are going to come to Ocean City and enjoy the beaches. So I think it can be win, win. But we have to first all agree that, as we have, that we like the idea of a wind project, now let's all agree let's put it 30 miles out so that everybody's happy with it," Harris said.

Others at the meeting on Friday thought renewable energy sources were a great addition to the area.

"I'm very much for that and I think it needs to be a little closer to shore," Salisbury Resident Donald Ross said.

Congressman Harris had a very different response on Friday than the did when visiting Wye Mills nearly a year ago. He said he was appreciative of the dialogue created in Berlin.