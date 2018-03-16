Reality TV Star Pleads Guilty to 2 Counts in Fatal DUI Wreck - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Reality TV Star Pleads Guilty to 2 Counts in Fatal DUI Wreck

Posted: Mar 16, 2018 11:57 PM Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A former reality TV star charged with killing a U.S. Coast Guard technician in a drunken wrong-way collision on a Virginia highway has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 25-year-old Melissa Hancock on Friday entered pleas of no contest to driving the wrong way and failing to obey a highway sign in connection with the Nov. 4 crash that killed 29-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dill. She was fined $150 and given a trial date of May 23 for a felony aggravated DUI manslaughter charge.

At the time of the crash, Dill was on his way to pick up his wife and friends, who were celebrating her birthday.

Hancock appeared on Lifetime's "Little Women: Atlanta," a reality show about women of short stature. She remains jailed without bond.

