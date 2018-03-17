One Horse Removed from Farm in Hebron

HEBRON, Md--Nicole Costante walks past the farm on Cherry Walk Lane with her two dogs.

She lives just minutes away and says she knew about the horses, but didn't know there were dead ones.

"I wasn't surprised but at the same time, I was disgusted and horrified, I couldn't believe that it has gotten to this," says Costante.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis tells WBOC one of the horses was removed Friday afternoon, but because of the horse's conditions, the horse was euthanized and taken to Delaware for a neocropsy.

Neighbors are thankful one horse was removed, but says that's not enough.

"They need to get rid of this entire area, take these horses, and euthanize the ones that aren't going to make it," says Costante.

The sheriff says, once the neocropsy results come back, they'll know how to proceed with this open investigation.