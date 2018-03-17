DSP Investigating Deadly Harrington Crash

HARRINGTON, Del. -- Delaware State Police said its investigating a deadly single-car crash Friday night.

It happened around 7:01 p.m. on Fox Hunters Road, located just west of Hemping Road. According to DSP, Jerome L. Hall, 58, of Harrington, was driving east on Fox Hunters when he failed to account for the curve in the road and traveled off the roadway into a ditch before hitting a utility pole. Police said the car then rolled over after hitting the pole and came to a rest beside it.

Police said live wires were brought down as a result of the crash, and Hall was stuck inside the car until Delaware Electric Co-op officials rendered the scene safe. DSP said that Hall died at the scene, that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and that impairment is unknown at this time.

Fox Hunters Road was closed for about six hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.