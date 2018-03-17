Maryland Police Investigating Wicomico County Homicide - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Police Investigating Wicomico County Homicide

Posted: Mar 17, 2018 4:50 PM

SALISBURY, Md. -- Maryland State Police said its investigating a homicide after someone went to check in on his friend and found him unresponsive inside his home Saturday morning. 

According to MSP, troopers with the Homicide Unit were called to a home on the 500 block of Priscilla Street in Salisbury by Salisbury City Police. Police said a friend went to check on Pierre Louis, 67, of Salisbury, Saturday when he didn't show up for church earlier in the morning, and called 9-1-1 after finding Louis unresponsive in his home.

Police said EMS officials pronounced Louis dead at his home, and he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. Investigators with the Homicide Unit determined that Louis had obvious signs of trauma, but said the cause and manner of his death are pending those autopsy results. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police ask anyone with more information to contact Maryland State Police's the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. 

