Stewart, Freitas Clash in First GOP US Senate Debate - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Stewart, Freitas Clash in First GOP US Senate Debate

Posted: Mar 17, 2018 5:54 PM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two of the main contenders for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination have clashed in the first debate of the June 12 primary.

Corey Stewart, a candidate for governor last year, and state Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper met Saturday for a debate before the Virginia Tea Party in Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, tried to portray Freitas as politically inexperienced. He said Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine would "chew him up and spit him out."

Freitas said Stewart has divided the Republican Party and has "some problems with the truth from time to time."

Kaine is seeking a second term in the Senate after his 2016 loss in the presidential election as Hillary Clinton's running mate.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • 76 Arrested in Multi-State Child Exploitation Operation

    76 Arrested in Multi-State child Exploitation Operation

    Mar 16, 2018 6:22 PM2018-03-16 22:22:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:25:06 GMT
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More
    Seventy-six people were arrested and 13 children were rescued or identified as victims child exploitation during a mutually coordinated operation between eight states.More

  • One Horse Removed from Farm in Hebron

    One Horse Removed from Farm in Hebron

    Mar 17, 2018 10:56 AM2018-03-17 14:56:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-17 15:05:24 GMT
    Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis tells WBOC one of the horses was removed Friday afternoon, but because of the horse's conditions, the horse was euthanized and taken to Delaware for a neocropsy.More
    Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis tells WBOC one of the horses was removed Friday afternoon, but because of the horse's conditions, the horse was euthanized and taken to Delaware for a neocropsy. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • Update: 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Update: 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    An update on the ongoing story of the more than two dozen dead horses found on a rural property in western Wicomico County. The horse remains, found late Friday morning, are continuing to be investigated by authorities to determine the causes of these deaths. The following video does include graphic video from Chopper 16 of several horse bodies in various states of decay. Caroline Coles reports live from the scene in Hebron with the latest on this investigation.

    More

    An update on the ongoing story of the more than two dozen dead horses found on a rural property in western Wicomico County. The horse remains, found late Friday morning, are continuing to be investigated by authorities to determine the causes of these deaths. The following video does include graphic video from Chopper 16 of several horse bodies in various states of decay. Caroline Coles reports live from the scene in Hebron with the latest on this investigation.

    More

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

    The community center announced Elkins' passing on their Facebook page late Thursday night. Elkins had been fighting lymphoma since last September.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices