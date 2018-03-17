Two Juveniles Arrested for Several Burglaries and Thefts in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Delaware State Police said troopers arrested two juveniles connected to a series of burglaries and car thefts.

According to DSP, detectives investigated a series of crimes that took place between January 24 and March 7 in the areas of Dover, Magnolia and Felton. Police said a total of 30 separate incidents happened during this time, most of them were car thefts of unlocked cars and some of them involved forcible entry by smashing a window. Police said the two boys stole money and electronics from the car.

In addition to the thefts, DSP said they received three reports of stolen vehicles and two burglaries, all of which were related. The stolen cars were used as "joy rides" and to intentionally damage property. DSP said all three cars were found during the investigation.

Police said they were able to connect two 16-year-old boys with the crimes after investigations. The first boy of Magnolia was arrested on Wednesday on 75 criminal charges in regards to theft, burglary, possession of a concealed deadly weapon and having marijuana. He was committed to the Stevenson Juvenile Detention Center on a $22,900 secured bond. On Thursday, the second boy of Dover turned himself in and was arrested for theft and burglary charges. He was arraigned and released to his parents.