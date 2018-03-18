Sunday Morning Sussex Fire Destroys Mobile Home

Indian River Vol. Fire Co.

Indian River Vol. Fire Co.

MILLSBORO, De. - Details were limited Sunday morning, but from the photos provided, it was clear to see the extensive damage caused by a fire inside a mobile home Sunday morning in Millsboro.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company posted a few photos on their Facebook page that showed the heavy flames and smoke coming from the Mobile home at Malone's Bayside Marina in Millsboro.

According to an update on the Facebook page, the fire appeared to be under control just after 5:30 Sunday morning and some of the firefighters were being released from the scene. But the photos show the mobile home is a complete loss. The back of the home is charred and the front has extensive smoke damage. The inside of the home appears to have suffered extensive damage as well.

There is no word on if anyone was home when this fire broke out or if there were any injuries.