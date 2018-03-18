Dover Man Arrested for Fourth DUI Following Brief Police Chase

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State Police said troopers arrested a man Saturday for driving under the influence, which police discovered was his fourth time doing so.

The incident happened around 9:01 p.m. Saturday on Bayside Drive, just south of S. Little Creek Drive. According to DSP, troopers saw David E. Johnson 54, of Dover, driving erratically and tried to pull him over. However, police said Johnson drove five miles down Bay Road and exited onto E. Lebanon Road before he came to a stop for police.

Troopers said they smelled alcohol when they finally pulled him over, and performed a DUI investigation. Police also discovered in a computer check that Johnson had been charged with three prior DUI convictions.

Johnson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a police officer's signal, among others, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,705 secured bail.