Man Robbed After Leaving Dover House Party

DOVER, Del. -- Dover Police said they arrested one man and are still looking for girl after someone was robbed while he was leaving a house party late Friday night.

It happened sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday on Paradee Drive. According to police, a 20-year-old man was leaving a house party when two people approached him with handguns and took the victim's jewelry.

The suspects were identified as Thomas Bolden, 19, and Heivyn Johnson, 15. Police said Bolden was arrested Sunday without incident and charged with robbery and conspiracy. He was released after posting a $11,000 secured bail. Police said they are still looking for Johnson.

The investigation is ongoing. Dover Police ask anyone with more information to contact the department at (302)736-7130, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.