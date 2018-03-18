Man Charged with DUI After Head-On Crash in Virginia

Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.More
An update on the ongoing story of the more than two dozen dead horses found on a rural property in western Wicomico County. The horse remains, found late Friday morning, are continuing to be investigated by authorities to determine the causes of these deaths. The following video does include graphic video from Chopper 16 of several horse bodies in various states of decay. Caroline Coles reports live from the scene in Hebron with the latest on this investigation.More
Details were limited, but from the photos provided it was clear to see the extensive damage caused by a fire inside a mobile home early Sunday morning at Malone's Bayside Marina in Millsboro. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company posted a few photos on their Facebook page that showed the heavy flames and smoke. According to an update on the page, the fire appeared to be under control just after 5:30 Sunday morning, but the photos show the mobile home is a complete loss.More
