NTSB: Plane That Crashed in Maryland Was Destroyed on Impact

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - A preliminary report on a fatal plane crash last month off coastal Maryland has determined the Cessna 172S was destroyed on impact after hitting the water.

The report issued Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board noted other details leading up to the Feb. 28 crash off Assateague Island, but investigators are still piecing together what caused the plane with two passengers to crash.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported that the NTSB report said the plane left from Martin State Airport in Baltimore. Preliminary radar data shows the plane descended from 2,000 feet to 700 feet before radar coverage was lost.

Rescue personnel found the plane and the body of one person, identified as Marcson Ngwa. Passenger Benica Mesha Richards-Robinson, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland, is still missing.

