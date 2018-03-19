Overnight Bridgeville Bedroom Fire Under Investigation

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in a bedroom of a Bridgeville home early Monday morning.

According to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters from Seaford, Blades, Bridgeville and Federalsburg, Maryland, were all called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The fire department said it happened on Callaway Road in Bridgeville.

Photos from the scene showed a mattress that had appeared to have caught fire. The Seaford Fire Department said the fire was relatively contained to a second floor bedroom.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

(Photo: Seaford Vol. Fire Dept.)