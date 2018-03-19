Stevensville Woman Burned After Electronic Cigarette Explodes

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- Authorities say a 19-year-old Stevensville woman suffered first- and second-degree burns after an electronic cigarette exploded and caused her clothing to catch fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident happened early Friday afternoon at a home at 3 Genevieve Court. The woman told investigators that as she was pulling an electronic cigarette from her purse, it exploded. The woman immediately threw the electronic cigarette away from her personal area. Investigators said the explosion caused the woman's clothing to catch fire, but she was able to quickly discard the clothing with the assistance of her father.

The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of first- and second-degree burns to her right arm, abdomen and left thigh. She has since been released.

Investigators ruled the incident accidental and said it was caused by a malfunction of the Aspire Cleito 120 electronic cigarette.