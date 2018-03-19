US College Student Missing in Bermuda, Police Issue Flyers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

US College Student Missing in Bermuda, Police Issue Flyers

Posted: Mar 19, 2018 11:09 AM Updated:
Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP) Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)

By the Associated Press

An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda.

Bermuda police say 19-year-old Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph's University, of Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday.

Police say he was last seen around 1 a.m. at The Dog House, a bar and restaurant in Hamilton, the island's capital. They are asking for the public's help in locating the missing teen, circulating a flyer with his photos.

The police say "there is concern for his well-being."

Saint Joseph's is a Roman Catholic Jesuit university. It issued a statement saying it has been in touch with the freshman's family and "continues to pray for his safe return."

Dombroski is from Media, Pennsylvania, and is a 2017 graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware.

