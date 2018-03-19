Harrington Police: Argument Leads to Man Stabbed in Face With Fork

Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
Details were limited, but from the photos provided it was clear to see the extensive damage caused by a fire inside a mobile home early Sunday morning at Malone's Bayside Marina in Millsboro. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company posted a few photos on their Facebook page that showed the heavy flames and smoke. According to an update on the page, the fire appeared to be under control just after 5:30 Sunday morning, but the photos show the mobile home is a complete loss.
