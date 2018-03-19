Harrington Police: Argument Leads to Man Stabbed in Face With Fork

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Harrington man and woman are facing assault charges after he banged her head into a table and she responded by stabbing him in the face with a fork, according to police.

Harrington police said that on Sunday evening officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Central Park Drive for a report of a domestic dispute in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found Dorothy C. Harris, 43, and Curtis W. Collick, 44, both of the aforementioned address, to be suffering from minor facial and head injuries.

Police said the investigation that ensued determined that during the course of the argument Collick assaulted Harris by banging her head on a table. That is when Harris stabbed Collick in the face with a fork, according to police.

Both were treated by EMS on scene but refused transport to a local hospital.

Both Harris and Collick were arrested. Harris was charged with second-degree assault, a felony charge, while Collick was charged with third-degree assault. Harris also had an active capias out of Kent County Court of Common Pleas for failure to appear for cas review. Both were arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7.

Harris was given a $2,500 unsecured bond for the assault charge but was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $600 secured bond for the capias.

Collick was issued a $300 unsecured bond and released.