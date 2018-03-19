Va. Lawmakers Killing Fewer Bills on Unrecorded Votes
Mar 19, 2018 2:43 PM
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia lawmakers are killing far fewer bills on unrecorded votes than they have in the past.
The percentage of bills killed without a recorded vote dropped from about 55 percent in 2017 to less than 30 percent in 2018. The figures were calculated by the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project.
Republican Sen. Amanda Chase, who co-founded the legislative Transparency Caucus, said she's pleased that more bills are receiving recorded votes. This year the House required recorded votes in subcommittee hearings.
Both the House and the Senate also started livestreaming some committee hearings this year.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:20:18 GMT
The Maryland State Highway Administration says it is preparing for a nor’easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.More
Monday, March 19 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:52:57 GMT
About 1,700 Delaware state employees were paid over $100,000 in 2017, including big names like Gov. John Carney and Chief Justice Leo Strine Jr., but also many police officers and school employees.More
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
