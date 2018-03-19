Md. SHA Preps for Winter Storm on First Day of Spring

UNDATED- The Maryland State Highway Administration said Monday afternoon it is preparing for a nor’easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.

SHA said that as was the case for the past three weeks, this is a coastal nor’easter storm that will, on this occasion, develop closer to the Atlantic Coast, therefore increasing the chance of accumulating snow night into . In addition to snow, the developing low-pressure area could produce high winds and coastal flooding, especially at high tides.

Precipitation that falls after sunrise and throughout the day will have a difficult time sticking to the road surface as the high angle increases each day. Pavement temperatures will rise during daylight hours, keeping snow from covering pavement, but nighttime temperatures will increase the change of refreezing, SHA said.

In addition to preparing for winter operations, SHA crews are clearing storm water management systems of debris to enable positive drainage, preparing chainsaws, chippers and generators and road closed signs. Motorists are reminded that if a traffic signal is out, they are required to treat it as a stop sign.

SHA said emergency operators and maintenance staff will closely monitor roads and patrol for any icy patches as temperatures drop.