Md. SHA Preps for Winter Storm on First Day of Spring - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. SHA Preps for Winter Storm on First Day of Spring

Posted: Mar 19, 2018 3:20 PM Updated:

UNDATED- The Maryland State Highway Administration said Monday afternoon it is preparing for a nor’easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.

SHA said that as was the case for the past three weeks, this is a coastal nor’easter storm that will, on this occasion, develop closer to the Atlantic Coast, therefore increasing the chance of accumulating snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. In addition to snow, the developing low-pressure area could produce high winds and coastal flooding, especially at high tides.

Precipitation that falls after sunrise and throughout the day will have a difficult time sticking to the road surface as the high sun angle increases each day. Pavement temperatures will rise during daylight hours, keeping snow from covering pavement, but nighttime temperatures will increase the change of refreezing, SHA said. 

In addition to preparing for winter operations, SHA crews are clearing storm water management systems of debris to enable positive drainage, preparing chainsaws, chippers and generators and road closed signs. Motorists are reminded that if a traffic signal is out, they are required to treat it as a stop sign.

SHA said emergency operators and maintenance staff will closely monitor roads and patrol for any icy patches as temperatures drop. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Md. SHA Preps for Winter Storm on First Day of Spring

    Md. SHA Preps for Winter Storm on First Day of Spring

    Mar 19, 2018 3:20 PM2018-03-19 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:20:18 GMT
    The Maryland State Highway Administration says it is preparing for a nor’easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.More
    The Maryland State Highway Administration says it is preparing for a nor’easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.More

  • Harrington Police: Argument Leads to Man Stabbed in Face With Fork

    Harrington Police: Argument Leads to Man Stabbed in Face With Fork

    Mar 19, 2018 1:19 PM2018-03-19 17:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 18:47:08 GMT
    Dorothy C. HarrisDorothy C. Harris
    Dorothy C. HarrisDorothy C. Harris
    A Harrington, Delaware man and woman are facing assault charges after he banged her head into a table and she responded by stabbing him in the face with a fork, according to police.More
    A Harrington, Delaware man and woman are facing assault charges after he banged her head into a table and she responded by stabbing him in the face with a fork, according to police.  More

  • US College Student Missing in Bermuda, Mom Appeals for Help

    US College Student Missing in Bermuda, Police Issue Flyers

    Mar 19, 2018 11:09 AM2018-03-19 15:09:00 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-19 18:46:37 GMT
    Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)
    Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)
    Police appealed for the public's help Monday and fellow rugby players joined the search for an American college student reported missing in Bermuda at the end of an international tournament.More
    Police appealed for the public's help Monday and fellow rugby players joined the search for an American college student reported missing in Bermuda at the end of an international tournament.
    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Top State Earners in Delaware Include Police, Judges

    Top State Earners in Delaware Include Police, Judges

    Mar 19, 2018 7:52 AM2018-03-19 11:52:00 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:52:57 GMT
    About 1,700 Delaware state employees were paid over $100,000 in 2017, including big names like Gov. John Carney and Chief Justice Leo Strine Jr., but also many police officers and school employees.More
    About 1,700 Delaware state employees were paid over $100,000 in 2017, including big names like Gov. John Carney and Chief Justice Leo Strine Jr., but also many police officers and school employees.More

  • US College Student Missing in Bermuda, Mom Appeals for Help

    US College Student Missing in Bermuda, Police Issue Flyers

    Mar 19, 2018 11:09 AM2018-03-19 15:09:00 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-19 18:46:37 GMT
    Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)
    Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, a college near Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Bermuda Police Service via AP)
    Police appealed for the public's help Monday and fellow rugby players joined the search for an American college student reported missing in Bermuda at the end of an international tournament.More
    Police appealed for the public's help Monday and fellow rugby players joined the search for an American college student reported missing in Bermuda at the end of an international tournament.
    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More

  • Morning Weather for Monday, March 19, 2018

    Morning Weather for Monday, March 19, 2018

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices