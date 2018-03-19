Two Charged in Kent County Car Break-Ins

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested two people for their involvement in a series of car break-ins that took place throughout Dover and Camden within the last two months.

From Feb. 2 through March 16, detectives investigated a total of 15 incidents. The latest happened on Friday when nine cars were reportedly broken into on the 3000 block of Upper King Road in Dover, police said.

Through investigative measures, 42-year-old Shawn L. Barber and 32-year-old Christina A. Jarman, both of Dover, were identified as suspects, police said.

Detectives responded to Jarman's home where they made contact with Barber. He was taken into custody without incident. Jarman was not at the home at the time. She turned herself into police Monday.

Through further investigation, detectives were able to positively link both Barber and Jarman to all 15 incidents as well as a series of similar incidents being investigated by the Camden Police Department, according to police.

Barber was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution in lieu of $8,725 secured bail. Jarman was released on $10,250 unsecured bail.