Dover Psychiatrist's License Suspended

DOVER, Del.- Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock has suspended the Delaware medical license and controlled substance privileges of a Dover psychiatrist.

Gregory Villabona is accused of "unprofessional conduct" related to the prescription and distribution of opioid medications, according to the Delaware Department of State.

Two complaints filed by the Delaware Department of Justice alleged that Villabona prescribed opioids to patients with little or no required documentation, failed to maintain effective controls against diversion of controlled substances and exchanged guns and weapons with patients.

"The facts presented to me in this case demonstrate an immediate danger to public safety, which is the standard that an emergency suspension of this nature must meet," Sec. Bullock said.

Villabona has been on and off probation over the past few years. In 2003, he was disciplined for unprofessional conduct arising from sex offense in Maryland, in which he pleaded guilty. He was disciplined again in 2007 for violating the terms of a 2005 order which prohibited him from treating minor patients in unsupervised settings. In 2008, Villabona entered into a consent agreement with the state that placed certain permanent restrictions on his medical license, including limiting his practice to male patients over the age of 18, according to the state.

The suspension will remain in effect for 60 days, during which time disciplinary hearings will be held or the final disposition for Villabona will take place. As a result of the hearing, the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline has the authority to impose sanctions, including the revocation of his license or certification.