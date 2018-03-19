Talbot Opens "Safe Stations", Fighting Drug Crisis



EASTON, Md. - Follow behind Emergency Services Director, Brian LeCates, and you'll end up in Talbot County's Emergency Services lobby.

Giving WBOC a step-by-step walk through, LeCates talks about the county's newest addition to fighting the drug epidemic - kicking off on Monday in what health and law enforcement officials call safe stations.

"This truly a team effort," Vice President of the Talbot County Council, Corey Pack, said at a press conference.

It's an effort making places like the Talbot County Emergency Services Department and the St. Michael's Police Department open to people struggling with drugs and wanting help. Now, purple and white signs reading "S-O-S" hang outside of the buildings - an open sign for anyone to walk in and be connected to resources and medical attention.

"We already knew from the data that we had from overdoses that we're not getting better, we're getting worse," Fredia Wadley, of the Talbot County Health Department, said.

Wadley says despite the apparent need for things like safe stations, they won't be able to operate them 24/7, but it's better than nothing, she says, especially if it can save lives.

"I think it's better to try with what we have first," Wadley said.

For emergency workers like LeCates, it's one more tool to making their jobs a lot easier.

"It's really about saving lives," LeCates said.

Talbot's Safe Stations were modeled after those in Anne Arundel County. Wadley says the stations there proved to be successful.

As of now, there are only two stations in the county. Wadley says if all goes well with the stations, they'll consider adding more throughout the county.