Cape Henlopen School District Prepares for March 20th Referendum

Posted: Mar 19, 2018 5:57 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
LEWES, Del.- On Tuesday, Cape Henlopen School District residents will vote whether or not to  fund new district projects and an increase to the current operating expense tax.

Superintendent Robert Fulton says increasing enrollment makes the projects necessary.

"We are asking for classrooms," he tells WBOC. "We are trying to avoid putting students in modular classrooms, which aren't safe. They are smaller, not as conducive to learning and it's a lot more expensive."

Fulton says that since September the district has had 200 more students enroll. Over the past ten years, it's been roughly 1,000 students. Fulton says the district expects to see those numbers rise. With the state pledging to fund 60 percent of the projects--the only district in Delaware to receive that promise--Fulton says voting yes is necessary.

"We also know that it's very competitive because of other districts growing as well," he explains. "So we feel this is our chance."

Fulton says he and Director of Capital Projects Brian Bassett have made nearly forty presentations on the referendum to various community groups since January.

If approved, the referendum would generate $21 million for a new middle school and an expansion to Cape Henlopen High School based on previously approved tax rates. The current operating expense taxes would be 20 cents on each $100 of assessed property value, totaling about $46 a year for the area's average household over the next five years.

Ahead of Tuesday's referendum, some voters tell WBOC they were frustrated by this most recent referendum, as the district has had a number in the past few years.

"I just think they need to know how to take care of their money instead of asking us for more all the time," says Dave Cox of Milton.

But other voters like Ingrid Miller say the district is doing the best they can with a growing area, and investing in them is investing in our local economy.

"We want to have an educated population, we want to make children a priority and new schools help foster that," she says. "Our community deserves to have children that are well educated and the school district helps the whole community prosper."

Any U.S. citizen over the age of 18 who lives in the Cape Henlopen School District is eligible to vote in the March 20 referendum. Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rehoboth Elementary School, Mariner Middle School, and Cape Henlopen High School.
 
 
For more on the referendum from the school district, click here.

 

