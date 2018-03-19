Allen Harim Seeking Approvals for Deboning Facility - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Allen Harim Seeking Approvals for Deboning Facility

Posted: Mar 19, 2018 11:32 PM Updated:
Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson (Source; WBOC) Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson (Source; WBOC)

MILLSBORO, Del. - Allen Harim announced in December their plans to move their corporate headquarters from Seaford to the old Vlasic Pickle Plant in Millsboro.  The company also changed its 2013 proposal for the facility from a processing plant to a deboning operation.  

Allen Harim is now looking for the proper approvals in order to proceed with the deboning plans.  Director of Public Relations Cathy Bassett says the smaller operation would only use about 50,000 square feet of the 460,000 the facility has available.  The company purchased the property in 2014 with a lot of opposition from neighbors.  Bassett says the company has done their best to address the public's concerns with this new proposal.  

"We have the land. We're going through the permitting process now, so we feel like it's a great proposal. We're reusing a manufacturing facility, we're creating jobs here in Delaware. And we're going to do the right thing environmentally so we think it's a great project," Bassett said. 

Neighbors are still concerned for what the plant could bring to the area.  A peaceful protest outside Monday night's Board of Adjustment meeting brought a number of issues to the forefront.  Keith Steck says he's worried for the possibility of groundwater contamination from the spray field irrigation proposed. 

"There's plenty of pollution to go around, they don't need the potential for more problems," Steck said. 

For Maria Payan she's especially concerned about the health effects that could affect neighbors. 

"Look at the contamination we already have in the spray fields within two miles and we're back here again?" Payan said. 

Allen Harim said the 40,000 gallons of treated wastewater used each day will have no stream discharge.  DNREC issued in 2014 that the company received a Certification of Completion of Remedy.  Bassett says despite the land being a brownfield, DNREC did not find contamination violations.  The agency simply asked Allen Harim to monitor wells. 

"We have extensive monitoring wells on site and we have been monitoring continuously since we purchased it in 2013 so I'm happy to report that that's, we probably have more monitoring wells than any other spray irrigation site," Bassett said. 

Bassett explains the operation would create 165 jobs in Sussex County.  The company is also looking to offer the unused space at the plant to non-profits or municipal organizations to fill.  

The Board of Adjustment decided to hold off on voting for Allen Harim's necessary permit approvals until April 16th. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Harrington Police: Argument Leads to Man Stabbed in Face With Fork

    Harrington Police: Argument Leads to Man Stabbed in Face With Fork

    Mar 19, 2018 1:19 PM2018-03-19 17:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 18:47:08 GMT
    Dorothy C. HarrisDorothy C. Harris
    Dorothy C. HarrisDorothy C. Harris
    A Harrington, Delaware man and woman are facing assault charges after he banged her head into a table and she responded by stabbing him in the face with a fork, according to police.More
    A Harrington, Delaware man and woman are facing assault charges after he banged her head into a table and she responded by stabbing him in the face with a fork, according to police.  More

  • Top State Earners in Delaware Include Police, Judges

    Top State Earners in Delaware Include Police, Judges

    Mar 19, 2018 7:52 AM2018-03-19 11:52:00 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-19 11:52:57 GMT
    About 1,700 Delaware state employees were paid over $100,000 in 2017, including big names like Gov. John Carney and Chief Justice Leo Strine Jr., but also many police officers and school employees.More
    About 1,700 Delaware state employees were paid over $100,000 in 2017, including big names like Gov. John Carney and Chief Justice Leo Strine Jr., but also many police officers and school employees.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More

  • Morning Weather for Monday, March 19, 2018

    Morning Weather for Monday, March 19, 2018

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices