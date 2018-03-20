Maryland Senate Backs Funds for Pride of Baltimore II - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senate Backs Funds for Pride of Baltimore II

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 7:35 AM Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- The Maryland Senate has voted to dedicate $500,000 a year to the operations for a replica version of a 19th century Baltimore clipper that has sailed the world to promote the city.

The Senate voted Monday to dedicate the funds for the operations of the Pride of Baltimore II.

The Pride of Baltimore Inc. executive director has said the ship would be unable to sail this year unless it could raise $500,000.

The funds would come from the state's Transportation Trust Fund instead of the annual operating budget.

The governor has allotted $500,000 out of the fund for the budget year that starts July 1, but there's currently no provision for funding beyond then.

The ship was launched as a replacement for the Pride of Baltimore, which sank in 1986.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware House to Vote on Raising Age for Gun Purchases

    Delaware House to Vote on Raising Age for Gun Purchases

    Mar 20, 2018 7:42 AM2018-03-20 11:42:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:42:15 GMT
    Shooter's Choice gun shop in Dover which has seen gun sales increase this year. (Photo: Nick Layman WBOC)Shooter's Choice gun shop in Dover which has seen gun sales increase this year. (Photo: Nick Layman WBOC)
    Shooter's Choice gun shop in Dover which has seen gun sales increase this year. (Photo: Nick Layman WBOC)Shooter's Choice gun shop in Dover which has seen gun sales increase this year. (Photo: Nick Layman WBOC)
    Delaware House lawmakers were set to vote Tuesday on a bill raising the age for a person to buy a rifle from 18 to 21.More
    Delaware House lawmakers were set to vote Tuesday on a bill raising the age for a person to buy a rifle from 18 to 21.
    More

  • Maryland Senate Approves Amazon Incentive Bill

    Maryland Senate Approves Amazon Incentive Bill

    Mar 20, 2018 7:36 AM2018-03-20 11:36:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:36:58 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    A $5.6 billion package of tax incentives to try to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland passed the Senate on Monday night.More
    A $5.6 billion package of tax incentives to try to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland passed the Senate on Monday night.
    More

  • Allen Harim Seeking Approvals for Deboning Facility

    Allen Harim Seeking Approvals for Deboning Facility

    Mar 19, 2018 11:32 PM2018-03-20 03:32:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:34:11 GMT
    Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson (Source; WBOC)Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson (Source; WBOC)
    Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson (Source; WBOC)Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson (Source; WBOC)
    Allen Harim announced in December plans to move its corporate headquarters to the old Vlasic Pickle Plant in Millsboro.More
    Allen Harim announced in December plans to move its corporate headquarters to the old Vlasic Pickle Plant in Millsboro. More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:48:12 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Dover Psychiatrist's License Suspended

    Dover Psychiatrist's License Suspended

    Mar 19, 2018 5:17 PM2018-03-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:25:30 GMT
    Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock has suspended the Delaware medical license and controlled substance privileges of a Dover psychiatrist.More
    Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock has suspended the Delaware medical license and controlled substance privileges of a Dover psychiatrist.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • 4 PM Weather Monday, March 19,2018

    4 PM Weather Monday, March 19,2018

  • Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices