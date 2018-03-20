More Than 30 Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Now Open in Md. - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

More Than 30 Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Now Open in Md.

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 9:10 AM Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- More than 30 medical marijuana dispensaries are now open and operating throughout Maryland, a month after the state's long-stalled program got off the ground.

There are 34 dispensaries operating in a dozen counties and Baltimore.

The state has approved 102 dispensaries.

Medical marijuana companies have shown a strong interest in Maryland because the market is expected to be lucrative.

Marijuana is available for any severe condition for which medical treatments have been ineffective. Nurse practitioners, dentists, podiatrists and nurse midwives can recommend its use, as well as doctors.

