More Than 30 Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Now Open in Md.
Posted:
Mar 20, 2018 9:10 AM
Updated:
BALTIMORE (AP)- More than 30 medical marijuana dispensaries are now open and operating throughout Maryland, a month after the state's long-stalled program got off the ground.
There are 34 dispensaries operating in a dozen counties and Baltimore.
The state has approved 102 dispensaries.
Medical marijuana companies have shown a strong interest in Maryland because the market is expected to be lucrative.
Marijuana is available for any severe condition for which medical treatments have been ineffective. Nurse practitioners, dentists, podiatrists and nurse midwives can recommend its use, as well as doctors.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:20:18 GMT
The Maryland State Highway Administration says it is preparing for a nor’easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.More
Monday, March 19 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:47:36 GMT
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis tells WBOC one of the horses was removed Friday afternoon, but because of the horse's conditions, the horse was euthanized and taken to Delaware for a neocropsy.More
