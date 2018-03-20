Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide



SALISBURY, Md.- An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury.

Maryland State Police said Tuesday that Zamere Purnell, of Salisbury is charged with first- and second-degree murder, home invasion and robbery. He is also charged with multiple counts of burglary and attempted burglary in connection to other cases unrelated to the homicide.

Purnell was arrested Monday and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

The victim, identified as Pierre Louis, 67, also of Salisbury, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel on the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide, and the cause of death to be injuries sustained from stab wounds.

Authorities said that shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by the Salisbury City Police Department to investigate the apparent murder of Louis, whose body was found inside a home in the 500 block of Priscilla Street in Salisbury.

Police said the preliminary investigation reveals Louis' friend went to the home on Priscilla Street to check on Louis after he did not show up for church earlier on Saturday. The friend called 911 after finding Louis unresponsive inside the home.

Investigators from the Homicide Unit arrived to take the lead in the investigation. Through their investigation, detectives identified Purnell as a suspect. It is believed that robbery was the motive in this case, according to police.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was assisted by the Salisbury Police Department, the Maryland State Apprehension Team, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, the Wicomico County Drug Task Force and the MSP Gang Unit. The investigation is ongoing.