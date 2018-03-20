Heavy Winds and Rain Batter Bethany Beach as Nor'easter Hits Del - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Heavy Winds and Rain Batter Bethany Beach as Nor'easter Hits Delmarva

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 12:21 PM Updated:

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - As the fourth nor'easter in just four weeks begins to make its presence known here on Delmarva, heavy winds and rain battered Bethany Beach early Tuesday morning.

It wasn't the first day of spring neighbors thought they would be enjoying.

"Soon as I get the dog back in the house, hunker down! We live by the creek and it often floods up our way," said George Weise of Ocean View.

He was able to get inside before the worse begins, but that's not the case for construction crews outside working.

"High winds, makes it unsafe for people to work. You know, the rain, it's just like I said one [storm] after another. It needs to stop," said Chris Rankin. 

Neighbors in Bethany Beach look for the end of winter.

"We've been waiting for spring for the last four weeks, and it seems like it doesn't want to come," said Weise.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Heavy Winds and Rain Batter Bethany Beach as Nor'easter Hits Delmarva

    Heavy Winds and Rain Batter Bethany Beach as Nor'easter Hits Delmarva

    Mar 20, 2018 12:21 PM2018-03-20 16:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:30:05 GMT
    As the fourth nor'easter in just four weeks begins to make its presence known here on Delmarva, heavy winds and rain battered Bethany Beach early Tuesday morning.More
    As the fourth nor'easter in just four weeks begins to make its presence known here on Delmarva, heavy winds and rain battered Bethany Beach early Tuesday morning.More

  • Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Mar 20, 2018 11:56 AM2018-03-20 15:56:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:59:02 GMT
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury.More
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury, Maryland. More

  • Sheriff Official: 3 Injured in Maryland High School Shooting

    Officials: Shooting at a Maryland High School

    Mar 20, 2018 9:07 AM2018-03-20 13:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:04:56 GMT
    The scene at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County following a Tuesday morning shooting there. (Photo: The Baynet)The scene at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County following a Tuesday morning shooting there. (Photo: The Baynet)
    The scene at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County following a Tuesday morning shooting there. (Photo: The Baynet)The scene at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County following a Tuesday morning shooting there. (Photo: The Baynet)
    A shooting at a Maryland high school Tuesday morning injured three people, including the shooter, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.More
    A shooting at a Maryland high school Tuesday injured three people, including the shooter, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:48:12 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Harrington Police: Argument Leads to Man Stabbed in Face With Fork

    Harrington Police: Argument Leads to Man Stabbed in Face With Fork

    Mar 19, 2018 1:19 PM2018-03-19 17:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 18:47:08 GMT
    Dorothy C. HarrisDorothy C. Harris
    Dorothy C. HarrisDorothy C. Harris
    A Harrington, Delaware man and woman are facing assault charges after he banged her head into a table and she responded by stabbing him in the face with a fork, according to police.More
    A Harrington, Delaware man and woman are facing assault charges after he banged her head into a table and she responded by stabbing him in the face with a fork, according to police.  More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • 4 PM Weather Monday, March 19,2018

    4 PM Weather Monday, March 19,2018

  • Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    Update: Horse Removal Begins and Investigation of Animal Cruelty Started in Wicomico County

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More

    More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices