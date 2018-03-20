Heavy Winds and Rain Batter Bethany Beach as Nor'easter Hits Delmarva

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - As the fourth nor'easter in just four weeks begins to make its presence known here on Delmarva, heavy winds and rain battered Bethany Beach early Tuesday morning.

It wasn't the first day of spring neighbors thought they would be enjoying.

"Soon as I get the dog back in the house, hunker down! We live by the creek and it often floods up our way," said George Weise of Ocean View.

He was able to get inside before the worse begins, but that's not the case for construction crews outside working.

"High winds, makes it unsafe for people to work. You know, the rain, it's just like I said one [storm] after another. It needs to stop," said Chris Rankin.

Neighbors in Bethany Beach look for the end of winter.

"We've been waiting for spring for the last four weeks, and it seems like it doesn't want to come," said Weise.