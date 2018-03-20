Storm Prompts DelDOT, Maryland's SHA to Issue Traffic Alerts - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Nor'easter Prompts DelDOT, Maryland's SHA to Issue Traffic Advisories

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 1:05 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- A nor'easter forecast to bring snow to much of Delmarva and the surrounding region has prompted the Delaware Department of Transportation and Maryland's State Highway Administration to issue traffic advisories. 

DelDOT said officials will continue to monitor the most current weather forecasts and dispatch crews. Motorists can anticipate rain, snow and/or sleet today. This evening from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, there’s a chance of heavy mixed precipitation with reductions in visibility and high wind gusts.

Motorists can expect deteriorating road conditions throughout the day on Wednesday.

Motorists may call the Transportation Management Center (TMC) 24/7 to report any travel or traffic related issues at the following numbers: Dial #77 from any cellphone in Delaware; (302) 659-4600; or 1-800-324-8379.

In nearby Maryland, the State Highway Administration said crews are prepared for the possibility of accumulating snowfall tonight and Wednesday. The storm system that is developing could produce hazardous conditions for drivers Wednesday morning. 

Pavement temperatures this afternoon are mostly remaining in the mid-upper 30’s, but areas north and west are just above freezing. Motorists are urged to reduce speeds and be especially cautious on elevated roadways (bridges, ramps and overpasses).  

When a storm is forecast to produce 6 or more inches of snow, MDOT SHA makes available for drivers some park and rides that are wide enough to accommodate large vehicles. Truckers are encouraged to visit MDOT SHA’s Emergency Truck Parking application at - http://roads.maryland.gov/pages/emergencytruckparking.aspx?pageid=856.

Additionally, MDOT SHA will stage heavy duty tow truck wreckers capable of clearing disabled tractor trailers in areas known to be challenging for trucks to navigate in snow/ice.

 

