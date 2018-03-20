Appeals Court Hears Pocomoke Police Racial Discrimination Case
Posted:
Mar 20, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated:
(Photo: WBOC)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The Maryland attorney general's office on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to dismiss claims made against the state in a racial discrimination case brought by a former police chief and two other black officers from Pocomoke City.
Former Pocomoke City police Officer Franklin Savage, former Chief Kelvin Sewell and Lt. Lynell Green allege that Pocomoke City government, the state and the county prosecutor created a hostile work environment based on race.
Savage alleges in the lawsuit that former Worcester County State's Attorney Beau Oglesby repeatedly read "the n-word" and variations of the word while reading from a letter that was to be used as evidence in a case he was prosecuting.
Savage said that, after he complained, Oglesby retaliated against him and he was eventually fired.
Former police Chief Kelvin Sewell - the first black police chief in Pocomoke City - claims he was fired after he refused to fire Savage and Green, who had also complained about racial discrimination. Green, who alleges that he faced retaliation for supporting Savage, eventually resigned from the force.
Sewell's firing in 2015 stoked tensions in Pocomoke City, a racially mixed city of about 4,000. City officials denied the allegations of racial discrimination made by the officers.
During arguments before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court in Richmond, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Katz argued that a U.S. District Court judge erred in refusing to dismiss the lawsuit's claims against the state.
She said the basis for the discrimination claim was the prosecutorial decision made by Oglesby, which is protected by prosecutorial immunity. She also argued that the retaliation claim should have been dismissed because the state was not Savage's direct employer.
Katz said Oglesby's reading of the letter came during a trial preparation meeting and was conduct protected by the immunity given to prosecutors while they are performing the duties of their jobs.
Katz said Oglesby was not directing the language in the letter at anyone. She said that while reading the letter, Oglesby asked if the language offended anyone and said anyone who was offended was free to leave the meeting.
Savage's lawyer, Dennis Corkery, of the Washington Lawyers' Committee, told the court that as Oglesby read the letter he placed "unnecessary emphasis" on the N-word to humiliate Savage.
Lawyers for the officers asked the court to uphold the ruling allowing claims against the state to move forward and also asked the court to reverse a ruling granting immunity to the Worcester County state's attorney.
The three-judge panel did not indicate when it would rule.
Sewell and Green were both indicted in 2016 on charges alleging they covered up a hit-and-run accident in 2014 to help a friend.
Sewell was convicted of misconduct in office and sentenced to probation. Green was convicted of conspiracy to commit misconduct in office and was sentenced to serve probation before judgment, meaning the misdemeanor charge could be expunged from his record if he successfully completes probation.
Both men alleged in pre-trial motions that the charges against them were brought in retaliation for their complaints of racial discrimination.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:16:35 GMT
(Photo: WBOC)
(Photo: WBOC)
The Maryland attorney general's office on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to dismiss claims made against the state in a racial discrimination case brought by a former police chief and two other black officers from Pocomoke City.More
The Maryland attorney general's office on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to dismiss claims made against the state in a racial discrimination case brought by a former police chief and two other black officers from Pocomoke City.More
Monday, March 19 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:20:18 GMT
The Maryland State Highway Administration says it is preparing for a nor’easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.More
The Maryland State Highway Administration says it is preparing for a nor’easter that could produce accumulating snow, high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. Crews pretreated highways and bridges in northern counties in advance of the storm.More