Delaware State Police Looking for Stabbing Suspect

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 3:23 PM
Ronsha S. Jones; Photo Credit: Delaware State Police Ronsha S. Jones; Photo Credit: Delaware State Police

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a Dover woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument.

Police said troopers responded to the unit block of Congress Place  after the stabbing occurred around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers found the victim, a 44-year-old man of Houston, Del., with a stab wound to his upper torso.  The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Through further investigation, police said they found the victim and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Ronsha S. Jones of Dover, got into an argument that ended with Jones pulling a knife from the front pocket of her hooded sweatshirt and stabbing him.

Jones left the scene before police arrived. Investigators have not been able to locate her.

There are active warrants out of Troop 3 against Jones for second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, and first-degree reckless endangering.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 3 CIU, Detective S. Carbine at 302-698-8444 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

