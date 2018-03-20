Fire Heavily Damages Kent County, Del. Home

CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del.- Investigators say clothes drying above a wood stove sparked a Tuesday morning fire that caused approximately $50,000 in damage to a home in Kent County, Del.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was reported by the homeowner shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Jebb Road, west of Camden-Wyoming.
The Camden-Wyoming Fire Company arrived with smoke and fire coming from the two-story dwelling. Assistance was requested from the Dover and Hartly fire companies, as well as Kent County Paramedics.
The fire was placed under control shortly before noon, with no injuries reported.
Deputy state fire marshals responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire and determined it originated in the first floor living room. They said it was caused when clothing materials hanging above an operating wood stove to dry were ignited. The fire entered the wall and traveled up to the attic of the home with fire damage present on all levels of the structure.
The occupants of the home are displaced and staying with other family members.
Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.
Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.
More details have emerged on a horrific story in Wicomico County. Wicomico County Animal Control and sheriff's deputies were at a Hebron farm Saturday to begin removing horses and to investigate animal cruelty. This comes after authorities found over one hundred live horses and twenty-five dead on the property. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
