Fire Heavily Damages Kent County, Del. Home

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 3:33 PM

CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del.- Investigators say clothes drying above a wood stove sparked a Tuesday morning fire that caused approximately $50,000 in damage to a home in Kent County, Del.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was
reported by the homeowner shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Jebb Road, west of Camden-Wyoming.

The Camden-Wyoming Fire Company arrived with smoke and
fire coming from the two-story dwelling. Assistance was requested from the Dover and Hartly fire companies, as well as Kent County Paramedics. 

The fire was placed under control shortly before noon, with no injuries reported. 

Deputy state fire marshals responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire and determined it originated in the first floor living room. They said it was caused when clothing materials hanging above an operating wood stove to dry were ignited. The fire entered the wall and traveled up to the attic of the home with fire damage present on all levels of the structure.

The occupants of the home are displaced and staying with other family members.

