Cause Identified in Caroline County Fire

HENDERSON, Md.- A Caroline County mobile home suffered significant damage from an accidental fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, a pellet stove exterior exhaust vent ignited leaves within close proximity to the home on Henderson Road.

The fire was discovered by the property manager a little before 2 p.m.

Firefighters from the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company controlled the blaze in approximately 10 minutes. No one was injured, but it did cause an estimated $20,000 in damage, fire officials said.