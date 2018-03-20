Hebron Horses Find New Home at Laurel Rescue - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hebron Horses Find New Home at Laurel Rescue

LAUREL, De.- From the horrible conditions at the Hebron farm on Cherry Walk Rd. to a new home at Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware, two horses are now free to roam. A new sense of freedom has been instilled in mares number 12 and 20, according to Brenda Jordan, the volunteer coordinator at Changing Fates.

"That's what rescues do. They make happy endings to bad situations," Jordan said.

Jordan explained it's a far cry from where they once were. Now, they are able to drink fresh water and graze on hay whenever they please.

The two mares they rescued are pregnant, although Changing Fates isn't sure how far along they both are. The Wicomico County Animal Control said 15-20 mares at the Cherry Walk property were pregnant.

"Apparently the stallions and the mares were allowed to just run together in the pastures," Jordan said.

Horses 12 and 20 are quarantined for 30 days to ensure they're healthy and can't spread any diseases to other horses on the farm. Changing Fates explained a vet will be out Wednesday to check on the two horses.

Although Jordan said the animals have had a relatively easy transition, she can't help but think about what they've had to endure.

"To get into the condition those animals were in, even to the point of death, it's just heart breaking. And then on the flip side of that there's the feeling of elation when our trailer pulled out of there yesterday. And we know these two mares are going to be great. They're going to be fine, they're going to be fine," Jordan said.

The mares will eventually have to get used to their new neighbors on the 32-acre farm as well. Changing Fates has steers, cats, and even pigs as well as the mares.

Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware is asking for donations to help with the rescue of the horses. If you would like to donate, you can head to their website, www.changingfatesequine.org.

 

