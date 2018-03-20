New Bus Route Headed to St. Michael's, Helping Elderly, Disabled - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Bus Route Headed to St. Michael's, Helping Elderly, Disabled

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 6:16 PM Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Brown paper lining the windows of the old ACME store in St. Michael's are all locked up inside. Just like Lawanda Butler, stuck inside her home with her dog, Charlie Brown, on Tuesday, just a quarter of a mile away.

"To have the ACME gone and to have no idea if they're even going to bring another grocery store here, is heartwrenching," Butler said.

Butler, who deals with chronic pain, says going outside of her home to get groceries now takes up most of her time.

It's a problem she and other disabled and elderly in town deal with everyday.

"It's an inconvenience all the way around," Butler said.

But in a garage further south in Cambridge, there's a solution.

"This is going to provide a few more stops within the city limits of St. Michael's," Mary Handley, of Delmarva Commnity Transit, said.

Handley says a new bus route is on the way to St Michael's, adding on to one that already stops in town and heads to Easton.

Starting April 1st, people in St. Michael's will soon see green and white shuttle buses circulating around town, running as much as three times a week as part of a new pilot program.

The new bus route cost Talbot County about $6,000 to roll out, but may add much needed morale for what people in town say is a necessity.

"Transportation makes that happen," Handley said.

It's transportation that'll still cost people like Butler $1.50 a ride. Still, it's something she'll happily wait for.

"It will be wonderful," Butler.

Handley says next month they'll bring the buses out to St. Michael's to encourage and teach people to ride the new bus route.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • New Bus Route Headed to St. Michael's, Helping Elderly, Disabled

    New Bus Route Headed to St. Michael's, Helping Elderly, Disabled

    Mar 20, 2018 6:16 PM2018-03-20 22:16:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:16:08 GMT
    Brown paper lining the windows of the old ACME store in St. Michael's are all locked up inside. Just like Lawanda Butler, stuck inside her home with her dog, Charlie Brown, on Tuesday, just a quarter of a mile away.More
    Brown paper lining the windows of the old ACME store in St. Michael's are all locked up inside. Just like Lawanda Butler, stuck inside her home with her dog, Charlie Brown, on Tuesday, just a quarter of a mile away.More

  • Hebron Horses Find New Home at Laurel Rescue

    Hebron Horses Find New Home at Laurel Rescue

    Mar 20, 2018 6:04 PM2018-03-20 22:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:04:17 GMT
    LAUREL, De.- From the horrible conditions at the Hebron farm on Cherry Walk Rd. to a new home at Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware, two horses are now free to roam. A new sense of freedom has been instilled in mares number 12 and 20, according to BMore
    LAUREL, De.- From the horrible conditions at the Hebron farm on Cherry Walk Rd. to a new home at Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware, two horses are now free to roam. A new sense of freedom has been instilled in mares number 12 and 20, according to BMore

  • Cause Identified in Caroline County Fire

    Cause Identified in Caroline County Fire

    Mar 20, 2018 5:10 PM2018-03-20 21:10:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:12:05 GMT
    A Caroline County mobile home suffered significant damage from an accidental fire Monday afternoon.More
    A Caroline County mobile home suffered significant damage from an accidental fire Monday afternoon.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:48 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:48:12 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED NUMEROUS WATCHES AND WARNINGS AS A MAJOR COASTAL STORM DEVELOPS.

    More

  • Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Arrest Made in Salisbury Homicide

    Mar 20, 2018 11:56 AM2018-03-20 15:56:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:59:02 GMT
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    Zamere PurnellZamere Purnell
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury.More
    An 18-year-old man is facing murder and related charges in connection with last weekend's stabbing death of a 67-year-old man in Salisbury, Maryland. More

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Remains of Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Mar 16, 2018 4:03 PM2018-03-16 20:03:00 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:26:54 GMT
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)A Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and a Wicomico County Animal Control officer stand by a dead horse discovered Friday on a property outside Hebron, Md. (Photo: Chopper 16)
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More
    Authorities are investigating after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in western Wicomico County, Maryland late Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • 4 PM Weather Monday, March 19,2018

    4 PM Weather Monday, March 19,2018

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

    Editor's note: These images may be disturbing to some viewers.

    More

  • Heavy Winds and Rain Batter Bethany Beach as Nor'easter Hits Delmarva

    Heavy Winds and Rain Batter Bethany Beach as Nor'easter Hits Delmarva

    As the fourth nor'easter in just four weeks begins to make its presence known here on Delmarva, heavy winds and rain battered Bethany Beach early Tuesday morning.

    It wasn't the first day of spring neighbors thought they would be enjoying.

    More

    As the fourth nor'easter in just four weeks begins to make its presence known here on Delmarva, heavy winds and rain battered Bethany Beach early Tuesday morning.

    It wasn't the first day of spring neighbors thought they would be enjoying.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices