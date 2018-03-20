New Bus Route Headed to St. Michael's, Helping Elderly, Disabled

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Brown paper lining the windows of the old ACME store in St. Michael's are all locked up inside. Just like Lawanda Butler, stuck inside her home with her dog, Charlie Brown, on Tuesday, just a quarter of a mile away.

"To have the ACME gone and to have no idea if they're even going to bring another grocery store here, is heartwrenching," Butler said.

Butler, who deals with chronic pain, says going outside of her home to get groceries now takes up most of her time.

It's a problem she and other disabled and elderly in town deal with everyday.

"It's an inconvenience all the way around," Butler said.

But in a garage further south in Cambridge, there's a solution.

"This is going to provide a few more stops within the city limits of St. Michael's," Mary Handley, of Delmarva Commnity Transit, said.

Handley says a new bus route is on the way to St Michael's, adding on to one that already stops in town and heads to Easton.

Starting April 1st, people in St. Michael's will soon see green and white shuttle buses circulating around town, running as much as three times a week as part of a new pilot program.

The new bus route cost Talbot County about $6,000 to roll out, but may add much needed morale for what people in town say is a necessity.

"Transportation makes that happen," Handley said.

It's transportation that'll still cost people like Butler $1.50 a ride. Still, it's something she'll happily wait for.

"It will be wonderful," Butler.

Handley says next month they'll bring the buses out to St. Michael's to encourage and teach people to ride the new bus route.



